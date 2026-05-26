Lil Wayne Reportedly Got Engaged in Secret Earlier This Year

Sorry, ladies, Lil Wayne is off the market. The Louisiana-born hip-hop legend reportedly got engaged earlier this year, according to a new report from TMZ.

The outlet reports that Wayne—real name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.—popped the question some months ago to an Indiana woman in her 20s. The woman’s name and exact age are unclear. Wayne, 43, has not publicly commented on the news. Page Six noted that they have reached out to his reps for confirmation.

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The pending nuptials will mark Lil Wayne’s second marriage

Assuming all goes according to plan, this will be Lil Wayne’s second marriage. He was previously married to reality TV star Toya Johnson from 2004 until 2006.

Wayne has also had several high-profile girlfriends and partners, such as singer Nivea and model La’Tecia Thomas, both of whom he was engaged to. One of his more recent relationships was with model Denise Bidot, whom he dated for two years.

Unrelated but coincidental, Lil Wayne may drop Tha Carter VII album soon

On an unrelated but coincidental note, Lil Wayne just teased that he will “soon” drop his anticipated Tha Carter VII. Shortly after the news of his engagement went public, Wayne appeared on Barstool Sports and shared that fans could get that record any day.

“Tha Carter VII is coming soon,” he said. “I’m not sure if we going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well. But I don’t know when, if they going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they’re going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days.”

Notably, it has only been one year since Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter VI, the sixth entry on his Tha Carter line of albums. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne opened up about the album series and made a shocking admission. He confessed that he didn’t recall the details of his acclaimed Tha Carter III album.

“I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV, he said. “And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So it holds no significance to me at all.”