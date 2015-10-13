Photos of the Heroes, Villains, and Pikachus at New York Comic Con

Ever year, the subways and streets of New York fill with Saiyans, Spider-Men, Sailor Soldiers, and dozens of other pop-cultural tribes as the city hosts Comic-Con, which this weekend came to the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Naturally, this cosplay-heavy occasion is also a bonanza for street photographers, who compete to take the best snaps of the most elaborate and outrageous costumes. VICE sent Michael Marcelle and Nathan Bajar to capture the intense outfits, but also the quiet moments of Pikachus eating pizza and men clinging proudly to their Dakimakuras. We weren’t disappointed with the gloriously absurd results.

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Michael Marcelle

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Nathan Bajar

Michael Marcelle

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Michael Marcelle

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Nathan Bajar

Michael Marcelle

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Nathan Bajar

Michael Marcelle

Michael Marcelle

Nathan Bajar

Nathan Bajar

Nathan Bajar

Nathan Bajar is a photographer based in New York and New Jersey. Follow his work here.

Michael Marcelle is a photographer based in New York. Follow his work here.