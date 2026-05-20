Gemini Season Starts Today, and These 6 Zodiac Signs Might Be Getting a Cosmic Plot Twist

Are you ready for Gemini season?

Gemini season officially launches today, May 20, lasting until June 21—the first day of summer. During this time, you might notice yourself feeling more social, curious, and productive.

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Gemini is an intellectually stimulating and communicative sign, craving connection and deep conversations, as well as playful banter. During this time, try to let loose while also putting yourself out there more than usual.

Wondering what Gemini season has in store for you? These six zodiac signs will experience the most intense shifts during Gemini season 2026. If you have major placements in any of them, you might want to buckle up.

1. Gemini

Naturally, Gemini will be the star of the show during its own season—but perhaps even more so this year.

“Generally, the Gemini part of our charts is highlighted this season, but it’s not just because the sun is transiting through this sign,” says Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author of Astrology & Shadow Work and The Little Book of Crystal Healing. “Uranus is here, adding change and encouraging us all to be innovative in this Gemini-ruled part of our lives.”

Geminis can expect financial opportunities and intense decision-making, so it’s important to align yourself with your values and goals.

“It is also stretching us to be innovative in how we communicate,” says Gerdes. “As a brisk sign, this Gemini season could feel like life is moving very fast, and our desire for nurturance and connection is higher than usual.”

2. Cancer

Thanks to the Jupiter and Venus conjunction occurring on June 8 and 9 in the sign of Cancer, this water sign is likely to experience more positivity during Gemini season. Expect luck to be on your side, and open yourself up to new opportunities. You deserve to let down your hair, Cancer.

3. Taurus

According to Gerdes, Taurus placements might feel pulled toward making major life changes and upgrades. If you’ve been feeling stagnant lately, now is the time to spice things up and make new commitments.

4. Sagittarius

With the Sagittarius full moon occurring on May 31st, Sagittarius is also bound to face major decisions, whether about their careers or relationships, Gerdes points out. This fire sign might also experience positive financial opportunities.

5. Leo

According to Gerdes, “Towards the end of Gemini season, Leo can feel the positive effects of Venus entering their sign—which is like a precursor to Jupiter coming into Leo.”

6. Virgo

Taurus isn’t the only earth sign experiencing personal shifts during Gemini season.

“Virgo will begin to feel less pressure and less of a tendency to self-sacrifice towards the end of Gemini season,” says Gerdes.