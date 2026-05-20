Pokémon Winds and Waves Price Revealed and It’s Expensive

Pokémon Winds and Waves price might have just been revealed after pre-orders for it went live on Amazon. If accurate, Pokémon Gen 10 will be the most expensive Nintendo Switch 2 game since Mario Kart World launched.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Price Reportedly Leaked By Amazon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Winds and Waves earlier this year, fans were surprised when Game Freak didn’t confirm its release date or pricing. Even as of this month, the Gen 10 Pokémon games’ official eShop listing just says “releases 2027” on its description page. However, a new Amazon listing might have just revealed its pricing early, and well, it’s expensive.

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According to an Amazon Germany pre-order page that recently went live, Pokémon Winds and Waves price will reportedly be $80. While that might not be exactly shocking, it’s actually one of the few Nintendo Switch 2 games to break that price point since Mario Kart World debuted as a launch title in June 2025. Recent Nintendo Switch 2 titles such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokémon Pokopia have retailed at $69.

Screenshot: X @centroleaks

This is also noteworthy, as Nintendo faced quite a bit of backlash over its $80 pricing during the Switch 2’s launch. It should be pointed out that the Amazon Germany Pokémon Winds and Waves pre-order page is listed at €79.99 for its physical edition. That means its digital version will be €69.99, which is around $80 USD when using current conversion rates. And if you are wondering, current Switch 2 games in Europe have been converting to these prices.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Digital Price Could Be Lower on eShop

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Before you panic, it’s possible that the Pokémon Winds and Waves price will be $70 digitally on the eShop. In March, Nintendo made the move to charge $10 less for digital games vs. the physical editions. Although interestingly, several major retailers have recently decided to ignore the suggested MSRP for physical Switch 2 games and have been matching the digital price.

All this to say, it is possible that the Gen 10 Pokémon games will ultimately cost $69, which is the current price for many major first-party Nintendo titles. Still, with Pokémon Winds and Waves being one of the console’s upcoming flagship titles, it also wouldn’t be shocking if Nintendo did decide to slap the dreaded $80 price tag on it.

After all, Nintendo justified Mario Kart World’s pricing due to its supposed extended “value” compared to other games. And well, I have to imagine Pokémon Winds and Waves will have a lot more content than the Mario launch title. Finally, it’s also possible that the Amazon Germany listing is just a placeholder or has the wrong pricing listed. Only time will tell if this is the correct MSRP.

That said, we’ll likely be waiting quite a while before we get these answers. According to a credible Pokémon leaker, there will be no more updates about the Gen 10 Pokémon games in 2026. And the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date is reportedly set for November 2027, which is about 17 months away. So yeah, we might not get an official US price until Pokémon Day 2027 next year.