A Tense Mars-Pluto Square Is Coming Next Week, and Astrologers Say It Could Stir Up Conflict

On May 25, Mars will be squaring Pluto, triggering tension and conflict in our lives. This transit isn’t one to fear, but rather to approach with groundedness and positive intentions.

“Mars Square Pluto transits always stir up some trouble,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “When the planet of decisive action squares off against the mysterious power of the unknown, results vary, and reactions may be extreme.”

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Here’s what you can expect from Mars squaring Pluto—and how best to navigate the potential chaos.

What to Expect From the Mars-Pluto Square

When Mars squares Pluto, anticipate power struggles, intensity, and perhaps even rage.

“The Mars-Pluto square happening on Monday, May 25th, features Pluto RX in the superior position at 5° Aquarius, trading punches with a debilitated Mars at 5° Taurus,” Tate explains. “This tense standoff promises something has got to give—within our value structure, group affiliations and/or relational patterns.”

This transit in particular will also bring some conflicting energies.

“Mars in Taurus craves consistency and stability, but may act contrary to its own goals under duress, like a self-conscious bull in a china shop,” Tate says. “Pluto RX in Aquarius begs us to inspect what we expect and take a critical eye to who we are spending time with and around on what role basis.”

“There is a greater social issue at play involving the derivation of value and the power we have to trade and commodify our resources,” Tate adds. “Mars Square Pluto promises a crossing of socioeconomic swords and a reshuffling of the capital cards.”

How to Navigate the Mars-Pluto Square

According to Tate, here are four tips for navigating the Mars-Pluto square.

1. Respect Yourself and Others

Right now, it’s important to maintain your grounding and respect those around you—especially yourself. Rather than acting out of anger, ask yourself why rage might be showing up for you. Are you not upholding boundaries? Are people mistreating you? Take stock of the people in your life and how they make you feel.

“Maybe it’s time to upgrade the company you keep in some important way?” Tate suggests.

2. Speak Only the Truth

Honesty is everything during this transit. If you’re going to speak up, make sure it’s a truth you can stand by. Otherwise, don’t waste your words.

3. Stand Your Ground

This transit is all about confidence and self-assurance. Remember, you have every right to set high standards for those in your life.

“Demand more from those you’re in community with,” Tate suggests. “Realignment is necessary.”

4. Project Your Inner Authority

Your sense of authority is being highlighted during this time. Ask yourself how you might rise to the occasion and set yourself up for success. You have the power and ability within you.

“This Mars-Pluto square transit promises moves are made, so choose whether or not you are ready and willing to be the one making them,” Tate says.