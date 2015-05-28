Dingball – ‘Boogerbeard’ By Patrick Kyle May 28, 2015, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Patrick Kyle’s website and buy his books. Tagged:black mass, boogerbeard, Comics!, dingball, distance mover, erotic dog, koyama, patrick kyle, turdswallow, Vice comics, wowee zonk Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 10 Questions You’ve Always Wanted to Ask a Bouncer 04.07.17 By Christine Kewitz These Kids Dragged a Dead Gator to Their Dorm for Twitter Fame 04.07.17 By Drew Schwartz Man Versus Machine 04.07.17 By Astra Taylor; Ben Wizner; Daniel Pinchbeck; and more My Execution, 20 Days Away 04.07.17 By Kenneth Williams