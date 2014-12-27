Drinking Tour: Ximeng

Like anywhere else in the world, China love alcohol, and it’s probably the best way to get someone in the country to open up. But, as many Chinese people are shy and introverted by nature, the nation’s drinking culture is particularly important to understand if you wanna crack a few jokes with the locals.

VICE China brings MC Dawei—a Beijing-based rapper/city boy who can barely handle a couple shots—to China’s hardest drinking areas in Yunnan, where the Wa people start drinking homemade liquor starting at 9AM everyday.