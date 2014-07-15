PREMIERE: Gnarwolves – “Smoking Kills”

Cigarettes are stinking baby pacifers for trendy humans and handy fellatio substitutes for phallus worshippers. Why else would anyone smoke? Gnarwolves are right – smoking kills. And if you’re only eating a pack of Camels a day, no fruit, and your bedroom smells like the waste of the Marlboro factory burning down then it will almost definitely kill you. Sorry.

Anyway – Gnarwolves new track “Smoking Kills” is great not just because it resonates with people that get afraid everytime they get a cough but also because the video features some sweet-ass skateboarding. And blood. And fireworks.

“Smoking Kills” is taken from the band’s upcoming debut self-titled album. If you want to know what the rest of that sounds like, here’s Thom Weeks, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, with an explanation: “lyrically, the songs are snapshots of my own neurosis, trying to capture those moments where you stop being rational and become a slave to your own thought process. The moments where you think you’ve completely fucked everything, before you speak to someone and they put life back into perspective.”