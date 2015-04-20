Meet Your Maker with Monolord’s Doom-Sludge Destroyer ‘Vaenir’



Gothenburg’s Monolord are set to detonate Vaenir, a sludge-doom offering with guitars like chainsaws, bringing to mind Matt Pike’s epic tone on The Art of Self-Defense. The massive, ten-ton brick of a record relies on a blues groove though, and not long-stroke, droning nonsense. Heavily treated melodic vocals bring to mind Ozzy during “Planet Caravan,” and add to the mysticism and darkness surrounding the release. This is one massive record, and much different than the eons of Grief clones that are prevalent in that scene today.

Stream it in full below for the first time and get yours via Riding Easy.