TikTok Is Obsessed With the Green Nail Theory. What Is It?

Apparently, painting your nails green will bring you serenity and success—two things we all can use a little more of today.

There are countless “nail theories” circling on social media. The red nail theory says you’ll attract lovers, while the blue nail theory means you’re already taken. Black nails are supposed to increase your confidence, and now, apparently, green nails will make your wildest dreams come true.

Before you head to the nail salon and ask for that forest green manicure, let’s dissect this theory a bit, shall we?

People Are Using Nail Polish to Manifest Peace and Wealth

One TikToker swears by the power of green nails for a variety of reasons. In their video, the user claims that green nail polish calms you down, attracts abundance, grounds you, brings you happiness, increases your confidence, and raises the energy of everything you touch.

Not quite sure if there’s science behind this, but…

Another user provided a “quick little witch tip” that outlines the different benefits of various nail colors.

“Be intentional about your nail polish color,” she said. She then recommended painting your nails green “for growth and money.”

Now, let’s consider these different nail polish theories through a more scientific lens. If you’ve ever heard of color psychology, you’ll know that some colors can trigger certain emotions or are associated with certain themes, depending on the individual.

According to Rasmussen University, “Color psychology is the study of how color affects our emotions and behaviors. Depending on your upbringing, cultural background, and personal preference, certain colors can make you feel a certain way.”

So, while green might remind some people of money or nature, it could make others think of, say, snot or vomit. Those individuals will each have their own internal experience when seeing the color green.

My unsolicited advice? Stick to colors that make you feel good. After all, it’s about intention.