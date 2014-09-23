Nasty Nails

VICE
Supreme top, Sass & Bide bottom, Miyako Bellizzi necklace, Creepyyeha bracelets, Who We Prey ring; Marna RoJ top,Nanushka skirt, L. Jardim harness, Cheap Monday bracelet

PHOTOS BY NATALIA MANTINI
STYLIST: MIYAKO BELLIZZI

Hair: Alex Andrade
Make-up: Mara Capps
Nails: Holly Lynn-Falcone
Models: Ondine Viñao at Re:Quest and Carlotta Kohl

Won Hundred jacket, Casenkreation dress, Dinny Hall earrings, Creepyyeha choker, L. Jardim hand chain, WXYZ ring

Fred Perry top, Cushnie Et Ochs skirt, WXYZ bracelet and ring, Bond Hardware rings

Alon Livne dress, Lucy Folk ring, Bing Bang ring

Charlotte Ronson dress, Psyche earrings, Alibi necklace, Lucy Folk rings

Topshop dress, Creepyyeha harness, Lucy Folk bracelet and ring

WXYZ ring

Valery Kovalska dress, Lonely Hearts bra, American Apparel scrunchie, Psyche necklaceand ring, WXYZ bracelet

L. Jardim hand chain, Alibi Ring

Casenkreation top, L. Jardim hand chain, Alibi ring

Fred Perry top, Mordekai ring, Andrea Doria bracelet, Ayaka Nishi bracelet

