Nasty Nails

Supreme top, Sass & Bide bottom, Miyako Bellizzi necklace, Creepyyeha bracelets, Who We Prey ring; Marna RoJ top,Nanushka skirt, L. Jardim harness, Cheap Monday bracelet
PHOTOS BY NATALIA MANTINI
STYLIST: MIYAKO BELLIZZI
Videos by VICE
Hair: Alex Andrade
Make-up: Mara Capps
Nails: Holly Lynn-Falcone
Models: Ondine Viñao at Re:Quest and Carlotta Kohl
Won Hundred jacket, Casenkreation dress, Dinny Hall earrings, Creepyyeha choker, L. Jardim hand chain, WXYZ ring
Fred Perry top, Cushnie Et Ochs skirt, WXYZ bracelet and ring, Bond Hardware rings
Fred Perry top, Cushnie Et Ochs skirt, WXYZ bracelet and ring, Bond Hardware rings
Alon Livne dress, Lucy Folk ring, Bing Bang ring
Charlotte Ronson dress, Psyche earrings, Alibi necklace, Lucy Folk rings
Topshop dress, Creepyyeha harness, Lucy Folk bracelet and ring
WXYZ ring
Valery Kovalska dress, Lonely Hearts bra, American Apparel scrunchie, Psyche necklaceand ring, WXYZ bracelet
L. Jardim hand chain, Alibi Ring
Casenkreation top, L. Jardim hand chain, Alibi ring
Fred Perry top, Mordekai ring, Andrea Doria bracelet, Ayaka Nishi bracelet