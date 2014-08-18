The Peckham Sapeurs

Frescobol Carioca hat, vintage sunglasses, John Varvatos jacket, Wood Wood shirt, Barbour trousers, Kenzo shoes
PHOTOGRAPHER: TOM JOHNSON
STYLIST: PHOEBE HAINES
Makeup: Nicola Moores
Photo Assistant: Thurstan Redding
Stylist’s Assistant: Emily Avery
Models: Dennis, Troy, Junior and Yemi, all at AMCK
Videos by VICE
Dent De Man suit and shirt, Kickers shoes
Christopher Shannon jumper and trouers, Timberland shirt
James Long jacket, Natural Selection shirt, Hentsch Man trousers
Suit and shirt from Dent De Men, Item M6 socks, Kickers shoes; Tiger of Sweden blazer, Duchamp pocket square and tie, Kaushal Niraula shirt, Krisvanassche trousers, Louis Leeman shoes; Wood Wood hat, Natural Selection suit and shirt, John Varvatos shoes
Christopher Shannon jumper, Frescobol Carioca shirt, Soulland trousers
Peckham Rye bow tie, Barbour shirt, Original Penguin trousers; Christopher Shannon jumper, Frescobol Carioca shirt; T-shirt and shirt Kenzo, The Kooples trousers
Tiger of Sweden coat, John Varvatos shirt, Peter Jensen trousers; Natural Selection jacket, Richard James pocket square, John Varvatos shirt, Topman shorts; Wood Wood jacket, Barbour shirt, Peter Jensen trousers