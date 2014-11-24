PREMIERE: Cakes, Kittens and Witchcraft in Juce’s video for “6th Floor”

It should be fairly clear by this point that we at NOISEY are fans of Juce. We put on their show, premiered two of their videos – “Call You Out” and “Burning Up”, shot a fashion thing with them on some astroturf and spent hours clicking around with their interactive video.

If you needed any further persuading that this a band you should get behind, may we suggest their latest video “6th Floor”, premiering on Noisey. It begins with a lad giving Cherish from the band some backchat in a cake shop. He’s a little rude, so the girls responding proportionally by using some sort of sultry voodoo to turn him into a kitten. It’s basically Charmed if Charmed had Prince-ish guitar licks and was set at the end of the Northern Line.

“We were so stoked to be working with Lucy Luscombe being fans of her previous videos,” lead singer Chalin told us. “When we met to discuss her vision, we immediately fell for her interpretation of the song. Also, we’re never the ones to turn down an opportunity to work with cats and snakes.”

You can buy Juce’s EP, Taste The Juce, on iTunes right now.