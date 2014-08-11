PREMIERE: Palace – “Bitter”

Palace must have karma (or talent) on their side. Their debut single racked up over 50,000 plays in its first two weeks online, they were handpicked to support Jamie T at his comeback show, they’re premiering their new song with us, and this is all before they’ve played their first headline show.

“Bitter” is the band’s second release and it’s great – all warm guitars, comforting vocals that will hug your senses, and a departure from the sort of middling lo-fi that usually peppers new band’s early releases. This is full of ambition – not a want to piss out and spend a few weeks getting high in a tour van.