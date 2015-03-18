Premiere: Sami Switch – “Oh Why”

Members of the human race rarely “pay it forward”. The concept, popularised in the Kevin Spacey and Haley Joel Osment film of the same name, involes “paying forward” favours. The idea is, for every favour recieved, you help out three complete strangers.

This phenomenon has existed for a while, but because today’s humans are vile money-grabbing creatures, the idea seemed to fade as quickly as Haley Joel Osment’s career. That’s not to say benevolent forces have been banished from existence, though. It’s still entirely possible to run into the odd stranger with the power to change your life: dramatically or drastically.

Take UK based artist Sami Switch. Last year, during a poetry performance at London’s Ronnie Scott’s, some kind-hearted (and wealthy) stranger took it upon themselves to fund the release of Sami’s new EP. The result is “Oh Why” – which we’re premiering above – a track bringing Sami out of a remarkable two-year absence that left him homeless, and into new-found clarity.

“Oh Why” is taken from the forthcoming EP Solace