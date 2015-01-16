Premiere: Simmer – “Head Trip”

Post-shoegaze newcomers Simmer formed last February out of a shared love for Sunny Day Real Estate and Fugazi. The band grew up in Cheshire – the monotony of which you imagine provoked the atmospheric collision of feelings you can hear on their latest release, “Head Trip”, a track that sits somewhere between bands like Nothing and Rival Schools.

The track’s going to be out March 30 on Dogs Knights Productions. A label who, in our own words, put out “spine-tingling, pant-soiling, well-produced records that feel, in some way, different to everything else happening on the simultaneously niche and tenuous scale of screamo to pop-punk”. So basically, if you can’t trust us, trust their ears.