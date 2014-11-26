Rapture – Part Two By Rob Amos November 26, 2014, 2:41am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard If you missed part one, check it out here. Videos by VICE http://www.eyeballcomix.co.uk/ Tagged:Comics!, Eyeball Comix, Rapture, Rob Amos Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Polyamorous People Tell Their Worst Breakup Stories 04.06.17 By Jesse Donaldson Why It Hurts so Much When a Friendship Ends 04.05.17 By Annie Armstrong Memory Editing Technology Will Give Us Perfect Recall and Let Us Alter Memories at Will 04.04.17 By Rachel Riederer This Computer Program Detects Cancer Earlier Than Ever – Without Surgery 04.04.17 By Knvul Sheikh