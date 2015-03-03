Premiere: Sam Sure Brings the Electronic Feels on “Cracks”

Writing songs about break-ups possibly predates writing songs about God. I’m wildly speculating here but I imagine at some stage even our most distant ancestors will have been slumped grunting sad rhythms whilst scratching the face of their ex on the wall of a cave. This means that producing new and meaningful angles on the subject can be quite a task. Props to Sam Sure then for dealing a slab of straightforward but wholly real pop on the perils of constant reminders. Premiering exclusively on Noisey, “Cracks” is full of simple, sharp lyrcisim through which the London singer/songwriter sums up a load of real feels. Personally my favourite is “Now all my favourite tunes remind me of you”, which is the exact reason I can’t listen to Justin Timberlake’s “Strawberry Bubblegum” anymore.

Sam Sure has just signed to Black Butter Records, joining the likes of Rudimental, Gorgon City and Clean Bandit. The label have enjoyed a pretty unreal track record in their short lifespan so far and it is highly likely they have struck gold once again with the singer, who is currently on tour with Years and Years.

Sam Sure is on Twitter and Facebook.