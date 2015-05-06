Mayday! Shamir’s Stranded in the Desert in His Video for “Darker”

I went over to my friend Molly’s this weekend because I like hanging out with her, but also she was recently in a six car pileup which resulted in a super concussion, so she’s been chilling in spaces that are still and quiet. Noise is bad for concussions, apparently.

When I got there she was watching Britney Spears videos (she’s subscribed on YouTube, FYI), so I sat and watched them with her. “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” was one of the choice cuts YouTube threw up. In it Brit spends a lot of time hanging out on moutaintops and sitting perilously close to a cliff’s edge. Aerial views galore. This prompted a long debate, in hushed tones of course, about whether green screen was used, or if Britney was indeed riskng life and bootcut-clad limb for the video. (Clearly green screen!)

This video for Shamir’s single “Darker” accidentally channels Brit. Helicopter shots? Check! Vast open plains? Check! The artist looking poignant and moved by his/her own music and message? Ding! Ding! Ding!

We’re used to Shamir delivering leftfield-pop-funk bangersm but this sees him switch gears and flex his vocals in the ballad arena. Looks like versatility is yet another string to his bow.

“It’s getting harder to contain the truth,” sings Shamir. It’s cool BB—let your truth fly free!