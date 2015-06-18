Watch ‘Water’ – A$AP Ferg’s Short Film In Collaboration with Designer Astrid Andersen

Acclaimed menswear designer Astrid Anderson recently debuted her Spring/Summer 2016 collection in London, along with a collaborative short with A$AP Ferg. The Harlem rapper contributes music as well as starring in the fashion filmWater (watch it above), which features some martial arts, the agressive baring of grillz, a lot of dry ice, and Asian-themed sportswear. Ferg is battling against Marty Baller, but who will triumph? The climax is very Ghostbusters.

Can you pull off a reflective lightweight lavender jacket? Take inspiration from Ferg: he’s got no qualms.

Videos by VICE

Sidenote—not too sure what the deal is with this outfit, but we’re pretty sure you could wear it and get in anywhere. It’s a like a yellow reflective, access all areas, hey I’m working here kinda deal. Perhaps you could call it practical and chic, which is one thing those finger nails are not. Even the most basic of human functions (going to the bathroom) would be a logistical impossibility with those talons on your tips.