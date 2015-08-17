Columbus Alt-Rockers All Dogs Want Only You on Their Crushing New Single “How Long”

Photo by Hillary Jones

“How Long” is the third and final single off the debut album from Columbus alt-rockers All Dogs. The brooding pop-punk foursome fronted by singer and guitarist Maryn Jones are releasing their first full-length record titled Kicking Every Day from Salinas Records on September 28. Hold onto your hearts, because the way that Jones howls “only you” over and over is enough to knock it right out of your damn chest. If you’re pining for your ex, you should definitely put your phone away before you listen to this. Just trust us.

Catch All Dogs on tour starting August 18th in Richmond, Virgina. Following dates are listed below. Stream the single on Noisey and pre-order the album here.

Tour Dates:

8/18 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

8/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

8/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

8/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

8/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *

8/23 – Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel *

8/24 – Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub *

8/25 – Danbury, CT @ Heirloom Arts Theatre *

8/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project *

8/27 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

8/29 – Columbus, OH @ Carabar *

* w/ The Sidekicks