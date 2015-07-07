Andre Gets Heckled

Standing Up with Andre Arruda features disability advocate and comedian Andre Arruda, who is living with Morquio syndrome and relies on a scooter to get around.

In this new, original series we hang out with Andre as he talks about the way people treat him, how he copes with assholes, and where he finds the humor in life’s various obstacles.

Videos by VICE

In episode one, Andre tells fellow comedian Bobby Knauff about how doing one of the worst types of gigs—a set at a casino—was made even more awful by a drunken heckler whose calls to “bring back the midget” almost started a riot. He also shares his feelings about all the names given to people under 4’10” and how none of them are right.