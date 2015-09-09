“I’m Rapping About Getting Some Head!”: Listen to Beatking’s “Texas Uncle Luke”



Artwork via Beatking

Dirty South rap is the closest thing our country allows to honesty. Gothic Memphis horrorcore, hedonistic Atlanta crunk, x-rated Miami bass, and hallucinatory Texas screw tapes have done more to plumb the psycho-sexual depths of the American id than a billion Phillip Roth novels. Rappers from UGK to Frayser Click to D4L gave dimension and humanity to dark desires. Don’t get nostalgic, though—the South isn’t going anywhere.

Videos by VICE

Rising Houston rapper Beatking is a polymath. A nimble MC with a powerful baritone, he’s also a production wizard, an acute social theorist (look at his Instagram), and a rap historian. All of these talents are on display in his latest self-produced single, “Texas Uncle Luke.” Beatking positions himself as the Lone Star State’s answer to Miami Bass architect, booty enthusiast, and one-time 2 Live Crew frontman Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke. Luke and the Crew shocked America with raunchy, hilarious LPs like 1990’s As Nasty As They Wanna Be, deemed legally obscene by a United States District Court. In an era defined by PG-13 radio hits, Beatking gleefully serves up Texas-sized portions of old-school Florida sleaze (borrowing the cover of Luke’s In the Nude for the proceedings).

Continued below…



“Fuck all that radio shit for right now,” he bellows, before diving into the drugs, depravity, and strip-club backroom antics. “She gon’ throw that ass for a mufuckin’ trill nigga, Clubgodzilla on the molly, I’ma deal with her.”

He’s a sly consent advocate, too—”I’ma fuck her in that ass ’cause she said it’s OK.”

With years of hustling in Houston under his belt, Beatking’s poised for wider success. He signed a deal with Sony earlier this year and will release his major label debut 3 Weeks this October. He’s also playing his first ever New York show on October 3—don’t miss it.

In honor of the exclusive premiere of “Texas Uncle Luke” below, we hit up Beatking to get his thoughts on everything from strip club chicken wings to the Drake/Meek Mill beef.

Noisey: Tell me about “Texas Uncle Luke”.

Beatking: People just been calling me that all year LOL. I was like, “Hey…I like it.” When I finished with the song I was like, “I’ll name it this.”

You’ve released four Gangsta Stripper Music mixtapes. Where do you feel like the needs of gangsters and strippers overlap musically?

GSM is more of a type of musical sound. Pimp C really started it with songs like “Let Me See It,” but I think I took it to new ratchet levels with my vulgarity, LOL. Mostly drug dealers come to strip clubs, so they wanna hear trap music in there, but my music is still played because it has a trap feel. I’m not rapping about selling drugs, though. I’m rapping about getting some head!

What’s your favorite moment from the soap opera of 2015 mainstream rap so far?

Drake versus Meek hands down. From the memes to the actual music. Just insane. “Pleeeease, check him for a wire or a ear piece pleaseeee.”

Best meal you’ve had in a strip club in 2015?

Chicken fucking Wings hands down. I eat [Houston strip club] Onyx wings so much that I started just posting them on my Instagram last year. When I did that a month straight my followers started coming to Onyx just for the wings. They don’t even charge me any more. Shout out to Onyx Houston.

What’s up with Houston right now? Who should we be checking for?

Real talk when it comes to waving this H-Town flag its too many people to name. Me, Maxo Kream, The Sauce Factory, DJ Chose, GT Garza, and Kirko Bangz have really been the most active this year. I’m working on Slim Thug’s new album with him, which will be his third album this year. Everybody is working.

You’re about to play your first show in NYC. What should we expect?

Maaaaaan, the same Club God experience you would get anywhere else. I feed off the crowd, so if the crowd is live I will be turnt! Loved New York when I first came to visit three months ago, can’t wait to get back. Y’all have the best pizza.

What’s next for Beatking?

The single launch for “Keisha” feat. Rico Love, Kirko Bangz and Ken Randle. I just signed a partnership deal with Penalty/SonyRED, so my album 3 Weeks is scheduled to drop in October. Did the whole album in three weeks so I named it that. Really, I did it in one week but the outro explains the name in its entirety.

Ezra Marcus is Noisey’s chief club divinity correspondant. Follow him on Twitter.