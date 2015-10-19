‘Invoke the Bizarre’ With Bangalore Stoner Doom Heshers Bevar Sea

Photo courtesy of Bevar Sea

East Asia’s black and death metal scenes have been fairly well-documented by now, but its slower, heavier cousin is still something of a mystery. Pioneering bands like Dying Embrace have been flying the flag for the down’n’doomy for decades, but it’s only recently that India’s doom metal community has really picked up steam, spearheaded by Bangalore’s Bevar Sea. They’ve played with notable international bands like Anathema and Kreator at home, were invited to play Maryland Deathfest last year, and worked with legendary knob-twiddler and tone king Billy Anderson on their self-titled 2012 debut.

This time around, they’ve got Matt Lynch behind the boards, and sonically speaking, Bevar Sea’s stoner doom does what it says on the tin. Black Sabbath is an obvious touchpoint, as they are with any band consciously trudging into this territory, but tracks like “Sleeping Pool” also trot out a heavy Cathedral influence (the Lee Dorrian-style grumble-moan is a nice touch). “Bury Me in NOLA” makes its intentions clear, and shows just how far the cultural as well as musical reach of New Orleans sludge has reached since Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein’s salad days.

The band is self-releasing its latest album, Invoke the Bizarre, come October 31. It’s available for preorder on Bevar Sea’s Bandcamp page. Stream the album in its entirety below: