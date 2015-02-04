Premiere: Breakup – “Bubble”

This is the very first ever thing from new Swedish group Breakup, who were born out of a want to channel energy into creating “desconstructed hits; classic pop songs where there’s always something a bit off”, and debut single “Bubble” does exactly that. Its harsh, minimalist production interwoven with sugary, pop-hooks results in a fragile area of discontent; where a good thing feels like it’s on the brink of breaking down at any moment. The band are currently in the studio working on follow-up singles and will be out on tour later this year.

