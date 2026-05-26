Persona 4 Revival May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

The wait for Persona 6 has been very long, but fans of Sega’s acclaimed RPG franchise may not have to wait nearly as long for the remake of 2008’s Persona 4.

Persona 4 Revival rated in Korea

screenshot: sega

These past few years have been an amazing time for new fans to jump into the Persona series, as 2024’s Persona 3 Reload served as a major entry point, turning the PS2 classic into something that more closely resembles Persona 5. There have also been other smaller entries as well, like Persona 5 Tactica, the loosely related Shin Megami Tensei spinoff Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, and the mobile game Persona 5: The Phantom X, which have kept most fans happy in between the bigger-deal games.

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While the wait for Persona 6 is ongoing, Atlus came out last summer during Xbox’s June showcase to reveal the heavily rumored Persona 4 remake, officially titled Persona 4 Revival. The very short reveal trailer showed only a few brief shots of the protagonist running through the streets of Inaba, and has left fans wanting to see more. The nature of the trailer indicated that Persona 4 Revival is still far away, and the game has gone radio silent in the 12 months since.

screenshot: sega

In a new report by Gematsu, a new handful of high profile games has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. Among them are Xbox’s Gears of War: E-Day, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve, an unannounced LEGO Skylines game, and Persona 4 Revival. Having been rated in Korea more than likely means these games are almost ready to go and are fixing to be released sometime within the next couple of months.

After seeing Persona 4 Revival‘s reveal trailer last summer, most fans had the game pinned as a 2027 title, but now there’s a real possibility it comes out before the end of 2026. However, it would also certainly be possible for Sega to have the game rated and ready to go but hold off on releasing it until February 2027. After all, suggested it would follow the footsteps of Persona 3 Reload and become a February release.

screenshot: Sega

Sega is also planning to put out its decade-spanning Yakuza prequel Stranger Than Heaven at some point during the winter as well. However, the publisher has shown in the past that it doesn’t have an issue releasing its big Yakuza and Persona games near each other, as it did so in early 2024 with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload dropping a week apart.

Persona 4 Revival getting rated in Korea just two weeks ahead of Summer Game Fest almost certainly indicates it’ll appear at one of the events, most likely Xbox’s, considering that’s where it was unveiled a year ago. This time around, if it does appear, fans can expect to see a much deeper slice of the game. Perhaps a glimpse at combat may be in store as well. It would be easy to see a firm release date stamped at the end of such a trailer, too, though it would be just as easy to see a “2027” or “Winter” window given to the game.

Persona 4 Revival is in development for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.