New Sega Game Is Secretly Set in Yakuza Universe

The Yakuza franchise is already massive with eight mainline entries and a slew of spinoff titles that branch out from the core Kazuma Kiryu saga, and it looks like the Yakuza universe is set to grow even larger with Sega’s next big action game.

stranger than heaven is set in the Yakuza universe

Screenshot: Sega

Stranger Than Heaven is the next title from Yakuza franchise developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. An action game set in five different eras during the 20th century, Stranger Than Heaven looks to take players on a 50-year journey as they’re embroiled in the criminal underworld of Japan from 1915 through 1965. The game’s sinister noir tone, brutal melee combat, and densely detailed environments have captured the attention of Yakuza fans old and new.

Videos by VICE

Ever since the game was first unveiled as “Project Century” at the 2024 Game Awards, RGG fans have wondered whether it would truly be a new IP or if Stranger Than Heaven would eventually be confirmed to be set within the Yakuza world, perhaps even featuring ancestors of some of Yakuza‘s iconic characters. However, RGG never gave any official word.

latest stranger than heaven trailer shows link to iconic yakuza location

screenshot: sega

At this week’s Xbox Partner Preview event, Sega showed up with a brand new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven that took players on a stylish jaunt through all five of the game’s time periods, highlighting the gritty action RGG Studio has become known for over the past two decades of Yakuza games. Each era in the game will be tied to a different fictional Japanese city, and as the trailer landed on 1965, fans spotted a very familiar site: The iconic red-lit entrance to Yakuza‘s fictional town of Kamurocho.

While Stranger Than Heaven‘s version of the iconic Kamurocho entrance gate looks a little bit different, the word “Kamurocho” spelled out on top of it is the confirmation RGG fans needed that Stranger Than Heaven does, in fact, take place in Sega’s Yakuza universe.

screenshot: sega

There are already so many different corners of the Yakuza franchise, from the Judgment duology, to the 1860s-set Like a Dragon: Ishin, to last year’s Majima-led pirate jaunt Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and it’s fascinating to see Stranger Than Heaven join in with its five different eras and, likely, completely new set of characters. Just how closely tied to Yakuza this new Sega entry will be remains a mystery, but this seems like more than just a simple Easter egg. It’ll be very interesting to see whether the map layout of this new version of Kamurocho will be identical to the classic Yakuza town fans are already familiar with.

Xbox is hosting a special Stranger Than Heaven presentation on May 6, and it’s there that fans will get an even deeper look at the game. Perhaps even more links to the Yakuza universe are bound to show up. Fans would also be wise to expect a release date for the game to close out the presentation, as judging by the frequency of the game showing face, it seems RGG is getting ready to roll it out soon.

Stranger Than Heaven is coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC in 2026.