‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’ Turns Things up to 11, and I’m Here for It (Review)

Sometimes, not being afraid to push things in a completely unknown direction can work out in your favor. When I first heard the news of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, I was baffled. Confused and concerned about my favorite franchise going off in wild new directions that I could have never fathomed. However, I gave it the benefit of the doubt. And I’m glad that I did. While the only other “wacky” crossover game, Yakuza: Dead Souls, was about as much fun as grave digging, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii shows what happens when RGG gets to have some fun. Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a lot like that fun Uncle you only see a few times every couple of years. Bright, eclectic, and spontaneous, you never know what’s coming next when they’re around.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

To Be Fair, the ‘Like a Dragon/Yakuza’ Franchise Has Always Been a Little Goofy

If you had asked me what direction the Like a Dragon franchise could have gone in, a Pirate-themed spinoff would not have been on my radar. But, here we are. And defying my prior expectations, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is excellent on all fronts. Returning to the more action-based combat that the franchise was once known for, it’s refined to a diamond-like reflection here. Majima, the Mad Dog of Shimano, hasn’t let age slow him down one bit. If anything, he’s stronger, faster, better than ever before.

Videos by VICE

While we had the pleasure of controlling him for a while in Yakuza 0, this is the first time that Majima has taken the leading role. And it’s a story that could only work with him behind the wheel. He’s the type of fellow who would absolutely somehow become a pirate, even if it was completely against his better judgment to do so. The typical Like a Dragon melodrama follows him onto the open seas, as well. While the story is just as goofy as you may expect from this particular type of entry, it still has all of the signature twists and turns along the ride. Honestly, it’s one of the most “fun” stories that RGG Studios has ever come up with, even if it’s not exactly the strongest overall.

But, even the worst Like a Dragon story is more engaging than most other games on the market, and this is no different. From start to finish, I was on the edge of my seat. That being said, the pacing is a little strange here. Chapter 1 was roughly an hour and a half from start to finish. Chapter 2, on the other hand, was around five hours.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I’m Surprised That the Ship Combat Is as Solid as It Is, Seeing as Aaaa Games Couldn’t Get It Right

The biggest selling point, however, is naval combat. And I’m genuinely happy to report that it’s very fun. Like, much more fun than it has any right being. Releasing after games like Skull and Bones, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii does pirate combat justice. Rather than just being the ship, I could break free from the wheel, use a rocket launcher against enemies, boost and drift, and board their deck to beat the crap out of them. Absolute cinema, regardless of where I was on the High Seas. Some combat encounters against smaller ships are done quickly. Fights against Boss Ships, however, is where the naval combat shines.

As mentioned above, after you beat a ship in a High Seas duel of the fates with machine guns and cannon fire, you can board the deck of the opposition and beat them to bits. Using a much faster-paced action combat system than we’ve ever seen before, Majima can move with lethal precision. Switching between his standard style and the new Swashbuckler style is quick, effective, and just an absolute blast. Air-juggle combos can keep your opponents bouncing like a Tekken match, and the variety of tools I could use was astounding. The combat system has never been better than it is here.

Pair that with many new and returning activities, and you’ve got a game that will keep you hostage until you’re ready to walk the plank. It’s been a very long time since I’ve played a game for nearly eight hours straight, but I couldn’t break myself away from this one.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Cast of Supporting Characters Is Excellent in ‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’

The Like a Dragon franchise is also known for producing some of the most beloved characters of all time. And Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is, once again, no different. The whole crew is full of lovable misfits. From the drunken father of the boy who saved our lives to the chubby cook with a taste for the macabre. Everybody here is a joy to be around, and the main villains are even more entertaining than ever. It’s a wild story through and through, and everybody helps bring that to life in only the way a Like a Dragon game could.

I couldn’t run a Pirate Ship without a crew, now could I? While exploring new and familiar locations, I could recruit new characters to join me on my swashbuckling adventure. These NPCs are just as entertaining as the main cast. A Shinobi with a $2,000 beef bowl bill. The 14th Best Host in Kamurocho. Even more wild stories waited for me, and I had to interact with everyone to figure out what their stories were. Substories, as always, are just as entertaining as the main plot. And in many cases, outshine it.

And just when I thought that more things couldn’t be added, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii continued to shock me. The Treasure Islands function like dungeon-crawling roguelikes. Animal Farms that I could populate with creatures I “adopt”. The amount of content in the game is mindblowing, and don’t worry; the Arcade is back and better than ever.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’ Is Equal Parts Fan Service and Brand New Content

Side stories like this are oftentimes filled with content that will keep fans of the franchise happy. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is no different here, and that’s not a bad thing. It doesn’t detract from the overall experience in any considerable way, and honestly pushes it forward for plenty of folks who have been dedicating their time and efforts toward the franchise. I never thought I would get to play Dress Up with Majima, but here we are.

Like a Dragon has always been infamous for reusing assets, and while there are plenty of new locations in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, we’ll still be visiting plenty of our old haunts. Fans that went through Infinite Wealth and other games in the franchise will love their time spent here, as it’s not exactly the perfect jumping-in point for new players. Although, even players with the slightest bit of curiosity could jump in here, seeing as Majima is an amnesiac in the game.

I can’t lie, I squealed in delight when I saw 24 Hour Cinderella was making a return here. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is unlike any other game in the franchise in several ways. But there are plenty of little easter eggs that will make long-time fans happier than… well, you know the rest of the saying.

Screenshot: SEGA

I Do Hope That Rgg Studios Moves on From the Dragon Engine, as It’s Showing Its Age

One thing that did shock me about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, however, is its graphical quality. The Like a Dragon games have never been the most beautiful games, but they’ve always typically been extremely visually solid. Pleasurable in most instances, honestly. But some parts of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii feel blurry, pixelated, and blown out.

Lighting, especially during the daytime, is incredibly bright. Hilariously so, in some instances. Even with brightness and HDR turned down a fair bit, it still looked worse than Infinite Wealth on several occasions. Normally, games like this should be a step forward in graphical quality, rather than a regression. The nighttime and ocean sections look great, though. I just hope to see some improvements to the lighting behind the scenes via patches.

Regardless of some questionable graphical fidelity, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a fantastic game. It’s one of those stories that can only be told via this particular medium, and I adored my time with it. Plus, it’s got New Game+ in the package instead of as a DLC bonus. Now that I’ve got my Sea Legs, I’ll be jumping back in for another go with Majima and the crew.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available on February 20, 2025, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.