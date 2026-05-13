Persona 4 Revival Release Date Reportedly Leaked By Insider

A popuylar Atlus insider has reportedly leaked the Persona 4 Revival release date. If true, players will have to wait until 2027 before they can get their hands on the much-anticipated P4R remake.

Screenshot: Atlus

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been almost a year since Persona 4 Revival was announced in 2025. However, up to this point, there hasn’t been many updates about the P4R remake. We haven’t even gotten a proper trailer for it. However, a popular Atlus leaker recently claimed to have revealed the game’s release date.

Videos by VICE

According to an insider, the Persona 4 Revival release date will be February 2027. This latest on the ResetEra gaming forum by lolilolailo. The user is a popular SEGA / Atlus leaker who has revealed accurate leaks in the past for games such as Yakuza and Raidou Remastered.

The Persona 4 Revival release date was seemingly confirmed when lolilolailo replied to another user and said it would have a “similar release month” as Persona 3 Reload. Well, Reload launched on February 2, 2024. So assuming his cryptic comment wasn’t being facetious, it seems that Atlus plans to release the Persona 4 Remake early next year.

Screenshot: Atlus

This is also interesting, because , a famous FUNKO Pop leaker claimed that a new line of Persona 4 Revival Figurines is scheduled to be released in February 2027. As we previously reported, the insider claimed that the Persona 4 Remake would launch early next year. This directly lines up with the lolilolailo leak.

Persona 4 Revival Might Reuse Persona 3 Reload’s Structure and Systems

Screenshot: Atlus

The other noteworthy news to come out of this leak is the confirmation that Persona 4 Revival will likely have similar features and structure as Persona 3 Reload. This might not be too surprising to users, as Atlus is usually pretty consistent with their remake releases.

And with Persona 3 Reload already laying the groundwork for a modern engine, it makes sense that the Persona 4 Remake would also adapt it. Although it should be pointed out that lolilolailo didn’t technically confirm this. However, he did reply to a comment saying P4R Revival is extremely similar to Persona 3 Reload in structure.

Persona 4 Revival Could Be Revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2026

Screenshot: Atlus. Xbox

Assuming that Atlus is following the same launch pattern as Persona 3 Reload, it’s likely that Persona 4 Revival will get fully revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 7, 2026. When Persona 3 Reload was first revealed in June 2023, it was also at the Summer Game Fest event.

Here is how Atlus might release Persona 4 Revival based on their previous remake project:

Persona 3 Reload Revealed: At Xbox Games Showcase June 2023 Released: February, 02, 2024

Persona 4 Revival Revealed: At Xbox Games Showcase June 2026??? Released: February, 02, 2027???



While lolilolailo has been accurate in the past, I would still take this latest leak with a grain of salt. It’s true that Revival has so far been following the exact launch patterns as Reload. With the Xbox Games Showcase just a month away, we won’t have to wait long to see if this latest rumor is true or not.