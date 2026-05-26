Texas Punk Band Recovering From ‘Traumatic Injuries’ After Semi Truck Hit Their Tour Van in New Mexico

Members of Austin-based Japanese punk trio Peelander-Z are still recovering in the hospital after suffering “traumatic injuries” in New Mexico. The group—whose members are known as Yellow, Pink, and Tiger—was traveling to a gig in Albuquerque on May 18 when a semi-truck on I-40 rear-ended their tour van.

The band’s agent, Brad Raffenaud, spoke to local Albuquerque news outlet KOB 4 on May 22 about the incident. He shared that the accident was “just really bad,” but reports from the hospital remain “promising.”

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“With the reports from the hospitals and from the doctors and the staff, things look very promising. It just was just, it was really bad,” said Raffenaud. “Just lucky that they’re all three alive,” he added. “I mean, if you were to drive past an accident like that, you wouldn’t imagine that anyone would survive that.”

Punk Band On Long Road to Recovery After Traumatic Accident While On Tour

On Friday, May 29, local bands have planned a benefit concert to raise money for the trio’s recovery. Musicians will come together at the InsideOut concert venue in downtown Albuquerque, where Peelander-Z and their openers were scheduled on May 18.

Alongside the Albuquerque benefit, several venues along Peelander-Z’s tour route have offered to turn their canceled shows into benefit concerts. They have also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for medical costs and other support.

The GoFundMe page, set up by Dan Redman, shared more details about the band members’ traumatic injuries. These included broken bones, organ damage, and brain injuries. The latest update, shared on May 25, said the trio “remain in the hospital, but all are conscious and stable.”

Additionally, Redman confirmed good news for the trio’s recovery alongside details of Yellow (real name Kengo), Pink (real name Yumi), and Tiger’s injuries.

“Kengo has multiple fractures to his spine, ribs, and arm, and evidence of traumatic brain injury, which is being closely monitored,” the update read. Luckily, his injuries are “no longer considered life-threatening.”

Yumi obtained “several bone fractures in her legs and pelvis, as well as abdominal trauma and organ injuries.” Meanwhile, Tiger “suffered a head injury and is being monitored for traumatic brain injury.” However, the update said he is “expected to be discharged soon.”

The ‘Support Peelander Z’s Road to Recovery’ GoFundMe has nearly reached its goal

All three members were reported as being “alert” and “able to communicate.” But their recovery is expected to require extensive physical and occupational rehabilitation, and possibly more surgeries.

The GoFundMe is currently 96% of the way to its $170,000 goal. One fan donated the price of their ticket to the fundraiser alongside a supportive comment. “Peelander-Z is one of my favorite bands to see live!” they wrote. “They are some of the most creative, KINDEST, and spirited musicians I have ever had the privilege of seeing perform.”