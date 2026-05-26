Your Dad’s Home Security System Just Got a Revamp—Now, It’s For Gen Y and Gen Z Commitment Phobes

You know the drill. You’ve seen the advertisements on TV, and maybe even had a parent go through the whole process in your younger days. For years and years the only way to get a home security system was to schedule an appointment for somebody to come by and install it for you. And of course you’d need a contract. When there was an issue, you had to call the company, just as you had to whenever you wanted to add or remove a component.

No wonder that DIY systems blew up in popularity over the past decade. Now ADT has joined the party by introducing ADT Blu, a DIY security system for homes and small businesses that you can install yourself. You don’t need to be a home repair genius to install it. If you can use an app and sticky tape and change the occasional battery, you can get started with ADT Blu’s Build My System.

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easier than spelling blu

ADT Blu differs from the ADT systems of the past in that it requires no long-term contract. It’s an app-managed system that you can install in minutes, and you get 24/7 professional monitoring by real people.

I’ve got my smartphone glued to me almost all day, every day, for better or worse, and although I’m comforted by the fact that a security system would alert me if an alarm were triggered, I feel better knowing that a professional can respond in minutes to a fire alarm, entry sensor, or motion sensor. It lets me relax a bit more knowing that I don’t have to be available at every second of the day and that I can take that flight or enjoy that movie, knowing that if the system needs attention somebody will always be there to respond to it right away.

letting everyone know it – Credit: ADT

ADT Blu’s Build My System is the most customizable way to make sure you cover every piece of your home from front yard to backyard, and every room inside the house between, but if you’re unsure how to get started, you can choose from one of the ready-made kits.

Take the ADT Blu Security Starter Kit for $249, for example, which includes three entry sensors for windows and doors, one motion sensor (best used for a high-traffic room near your main entrance), one base station, a yard sign, and four window stickers to let everyone (including would-be thieves) know your home and property are watched over by ADT, so greedy burglars should stay away.

Once you have your core kit, whichever you choose, you can shop for pieces independently to pad it out or purchase individual units to add to your ADT Blu system later on. That includes indoor cameras, outdoor cameras, and doorbell cameras. It’s always bugged me when an otherwise comprehensive security system requires me to use third-party cameras, because they don’t integrate all that nicely into the system and have to be juggled separately via a second app. It’s nice to see the ADT Blu came out swinging with a full lineup of cameras that can cover an entire household.

ADT Blu is only available right now from ADT directly, but it will be available on Amazon soon. That’ll mark the first time an ADT core security product will appear on the platform. So don’t stress about buying a complete system now through ADT and wishing to upgrade and expand it later by using that sweet Amazon Prime shipping to speed another ADT Blu piece or two to you later on.