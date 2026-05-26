Meek Mill Calls Out NIKE for Using His ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Brand for Their Clothing: ‘Wassup With This?’

Copyrights are a complicated issue. On one hand, you can build your entire brand on something and then essentially own it. However, you never know what’s actually free use and what can be specifically associated with a person.

For Meek Mill, he feels like ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ is synonymous with his music and his brand. NIKE, on the other hand, felt a bit differently. Now, Meek, in typical fashion, has run to Twitter/X to air his grievances. The Philly rapper shared a screenshot of a Nike shirt that said ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ on the back.

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Then, there were different dates on there that signified important times in the career of LeBron James. Frankly, he just wanted to know why no one informed him about it, insinuating that he would’ve done business with NIKE.

Meek Mill does not appear to own the copyrights for the term ‘Dreams & Nightmares’

“So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron … what is this … why wouldn’t anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?” Meek Mill wrote.

Someone in the comments took it a step further, showing that there was another shirt with LeBron’s face in half with a lion. It mirrors the cover of Meek’s classic mixtape Dreamchasers 3 in 2013.

One person retorted in the comments that ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ isn’t something that Meek could have copyrighted in the first place. “Not something you can copyright. Common phrases/words. Terms been around long before you bro. Dude who wrote the book Dreams & Nightmares in 1954 should sue YOU!” they replied. Still, that didn’t stop him from successfully trademarking ‘Dreams & Nightmares’.

Meek Mill Claims NIKE stole His ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Branding for their LeBron James Collab

In similar news to Meek Mill and his love for social media posting, he shared how frustrated he was that all people do is associate him with Twitter back in December 2025. “They pushing ‘Meek’s bad social media rep’ narrative…they never mention the change I make or real stuff I do. Helping young men in music change the directions of their lives. I speak out of term on social media because it’s not reality…it’s separate from who I am,” he said in one post.

Additionally, Meek Mill argued that, given his successful career, all of the excess posting clearly can’t be that big of a deal. “I been around 15 years, no gimmicks I think I’m doing fine on social media,” Meek continued. “I may quote a lyric to a song and I’m on every blog with a click bait attached!”