The Viral Red Light Therapy Mask from Solawave Is $100 Off

This $400 silicone horror mask promises to zap your wrinkles into submission with 320 LEDs and four wavelengths of light. Yes, four – in only 3 minutes a day. Four times a week. If you don’t have time for anything else, let alone finding a way to harness ample red light into your face to defeat aging, this deal is for you.

Usual price? $500. Now? It’s only $398—depending on who you shop with.

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People are putting red light therapy on their crotches. Here’s what doctors have to say.

Solawave’s FDA approved red light therapy masks are top of the line… literally. They’re everyone’s go-to for professional skincare – at home – and the science behind the product has worked for generations. In case you didn’t know, red light therapy has been used for all types of life-changing medical cases — especially cancer. Red light masks harness the energy of red light therapy, aka Photobiomodulation, to tackle stubborn facial lines you want gone. Solawave’s masks typically sell at $500 via major beauty retailers. However, a current sale has them priced closer to $389 at select retailers like Walmart and Ulta Beauty.

Several features make this mask the one for shoppers in particular. Most importantly, it merges four wavelengths of light, each of which penetrates different layers of the skin. You have red light, near-infrared (the deepest penetration wavelength), deep red, and amber light. Together, you give 3 minutes of time for a solution that improves your skin health from its deepest layer. Extra collagen tucked in there? This will reach that, so you can reap the benefits your body’s already developed.

It sounds like a reach, but as we said, the science is there. You’re reaching all of that good collagen that’s tucked deep in your skin’s layers and bringing it to the surface for added benefits. You’re also encouraging your skin’s firming process, which basically beats the shit out of wrinkles.

As women’s health expert, Dr. Ashley Hocutt,wrote, “Think of it [red light therapy] a little like sunlight: the right amount can be nourishing and supportive for the body,” she said. “Red light therapy works similarly by helping create the ‘just right’ environment for cellular healing and recovery.”

Now, the four wavelengths are not the only feature that has the girls and gays freaking TF out. 320 LEDs are actually insane for a red light mask. Unfamiliar? If this sounds like a science class you would’ve failed… Here’s the simpler version: 320 LEDs is a 142% increase in effectiveness from the original Solawave mask. You know those floodlights that felt like the sun waking up in the middle of a football game? This is like that – but for your skin’s health and getting rid of stubborn wrinkles. The deeper the penetration with LEDs, the more surface area treated and the more benefits that come with elevated cellular activity, a boost in collagen production, and most importantly, skin elasticity to combat wrinkles.

No need to hit the dermatologist’s office multiple times a week – you’ll now have that at home. All of that in 3 minutes, just 4x a week.

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