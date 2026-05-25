People Are Putting Red Light Masks on Their Crotches Now

We’ve all seen women wearing those red light therapy masks that make them look like Darth Vader. It allegedly has skin benefits you just can’t get anywhere else and the ease of at-home use? Has this product selling out repeatedly. That mask is now taking over intimate care in handheld form.

Half of all women after menopause quietly lose their sex life despite reaching one of the best fucking age ranges for sex. From your vagina never seeming to be wet enough, despite how aroused you feel, to skin that looks deflated, your most intimate bits seem to forget just how important they are. For decades, doctors have ignored women’s concerns. Instead of settling for a shitty sex life, doctors are recommending red light therapy. Not just for your face, but for down there. The benefits? Allegedly, endless.

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Before we dive in, red light therapy for healing is not new. It’s been used for generations for everything from cognitive health to treating cancer, and the research is there to support it.

What is Red Light Therapy?

Red light therapy’s technical name? Photobiomodulation. Before we dive in, let’s share a metaphor by Dr. Ashley Hocutt, a pelvic wellness expert helping women hold their pee after pregnancy (because it can get a bit technical). “Think of it [red light therapy] a little like sunlight: the right amount can be nourishing and supportive for the body,” she said. “Red light therapy works similarly by helping create the ‘just right’ environment for cellular healing and recovery.”

As clinical professor of dermatology, Zakia Rahman, MD, told Stanford University’s medicine news center, “In 2015, the National Library of Medicine made photobiomodulation a Medical Subject Heading term,” Rahman said, meaning it became an official, searchable term in the medical world. “Since then, we’ve seen a major increase in published studies validating the science of photobiomodulation.”

Now, back to defining it. Dr. Hocutt continued, “Red light therapy (also called photobiomodulation, or PBM) uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to support cellular energy production and healing. Research shows that red and near-infrared light can penetrate tissues and stimulate the mitochondria — the “powerhouses” of our cells. This process helps increase cellular energy and triggers a cascade of responses that support repair, recovery, and overall cellular function.”

Red light therapy – but for intimate wellness

Women’s health company, Joylux, sells handheld red light therapy for your skincare down there. Founded by Colette Courtion, actor Halle Berry has become the face of the brand, swearing by its effective products for menopausal women. Think: cooling bra inserts to battle hot flashes, hydrating serums, and more.

Its Chief Medical Officer of intimate wellness brand Joylux, Dr. Sarah de La Torre, told VICE red light therapy has several benefits from “increased circulation and collagen synthesis” to “reduced inflammation.” Aka, it’ll help you keep everything in flow which is essential for getting wet, orgasming, and ultimately, feeling confident in your own skin. So, what happens when you put it directly on your skin down there?

Is using red light therapy for intimate areas safe? Or horny biohacking bs?

Dr. de la Torre says, “When we apply this to intimate wellness, those same mechanisms become incredibly relevant. Vaginal and vulvar tissue is highly vascularized and collagen-dependent, and after perimenopause, those tissues experience significant changes: reduced elasticity, decreased lubrication, and thinning of the lining. Red light supports the tissue at a cellular level, helping to restore circulation, stimulate collagen, and promote the kind of tissue health that makes intimacy more comfortable and more pleasurable.”

But neither Dr. de la Torre nor Joylux’s founder shied away from the truth that science delivers. “Let’s start with the clinical reality,” of menopause, Dr. de la Torre said. “Women experience loss of natural lubrication, reduced sensitivity, and a quiet erosion of their intimate lives, and for decades, they’ve been told to just live with it. Red light addresses that gap at a cellular level. That is the biological foundation for feeling like yourself again. And yes, that includes desire. It includes libido.”

Want to have good sex again without reapplying lube every 5 seconds? That should be your reality. “If that’s ‘biohacking,’ then I think every woman deserves access to it. We’ve spent too long treating women’s sexual wellness as either a punchline or a luxury. What we’re talking about is addressing something women lost, including their confidence, their comfort, and their connection to their own bodies. That’s medicine finally catching up.”

If you’re still feeling skeptical, Joylux’s founder Courtion, added, “Here’s what nobody in the red light space wants to talk about: most devices on the market don’t actually do much. And I say that as someone who built a company around this technology because the difference between a device that works and one that doesn’t comes down to one thing: irradiance.”

Irradiance is the “measure of light energy delivered to tissue per unit area, expressed in milliwatts per centimeter squared (mW/cm²). It’s not about how bright the light looks. It’s not about how many LEDs are in the device. It’s about how much energy is actually reaching the tissue.” So, you could use your red light as therapy every night for an hour, and it’s basically just for.. vibes.

Unlike other brands that skirt questions on irradiance and how much energy actually reaches tissue, vFit shares they use “662nm red light, which is the wavelength with the strongest clinical evidence for tissue penetration and cellular activation.”

To use your new handheld red light therapy tool, apply your photonic lube to the skin surface you’d like to improve. Think of this as your water-based lubricant for sex. Except its going to infuse your skin with hyaluronic acid, an intense moisturizer, as you use red light. “This gel is specifically formulated to enhance light transmission into the tissue,” Courtion added, “so skipping it means you’re leaving results on the table.”

In about three to four weeks, you’ll begin to see results. Six to eight weeks is your sweet spot for lasting effects.

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