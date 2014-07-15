A Butt-Based Fashion Shoot

Vintage skirt, Topshop shoes, Gogo Philip jewellery

PHOTOGRAPHER: CHARLOTTE RUTHERFORD

STYLIST: CLARISSA BOWMAN

Make-up and nails: Holly Silius using Mac Pro and H&H nails

Models: Chiara Maura Mottironi, Lynn, Scarlett Lapidus, Kayt Webster-Brown, Holly Silius

Videos by VICE

Beyond Retro dress

Christian Cowan-Sanluis chaps, Topshop shoes

Beyond Retro bikini bottoms, Topshop shoes, Gogo Philip jewellery

Christian Cowan-Sanluis hat and shoes, Tommy Hilfiger shorts, vintage gloves

Kim West dress, Gogo Philip jewellery

Beyond Retro bikini

Kim West bikini bottoms

Obscure Rebellion shorts, Beyond Retro bag and sunglasses, Topshop shoes