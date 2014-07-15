A Butt-Based Fashion Shoot

Vintage skirt, Topshop shoes, Gogo Philip jewellery
PHOTOGRAPHER: CHARLOTTE RUTHERFORD
STYLIST: CLARISSA BOWMAN
Make-up and nails: Holly Silius using Mac Pro and H&H nails
Models: Chiara Maura Mottironi, Lynn, Scarlett Lapidus, Kayt Webster-Brown, Holly Silius
Videos by VICE
Beyond Retro dress
Christian Cowan-Sanluis chaps, Topshop shoes
Beyond Retro bikini bottoms, Topshop shoes, Gogo Philip jewellery
Christian Cowan-Sanluis hat and shoes, Tommy Hilfiger shorts, vintage gloves
Kim West dress, Gogo Philip jewellery
Beyond Retro bikini
Kim West bikini bottoms
Obscure Rebellion shorts, Beyond Retro bag and sunglasses, Topshop shoes