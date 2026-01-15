Apple Paywalls Creator Studio Features Behind a Subscription

Software companies love offering apps on a subscription. Why take a customer’s money once for the old-fashioned “buy it and own it forever” model when you can take their money every month in perpetuity? Or at least until the app is replaced with a new app, for which you can take their money every month.

Microsoft was famous for the blowback it received when it slowly began nudging people onto Microsoft Office 365 plans and away from the one-time purchase of the very same apps’ predecessors.

Videos by VICE

Now Apple has taken the same tack in announcing Creator Studio on January 13, 2026. Certain features in several of the apps will not be available to those who choose to purchase the apps outright rather than subscribe monthly. Creator Studio becomes available for purchase on January 28, 2026.

the difference

The six apps included in Creator Studio are Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, with new “AI features” added to Numbers, Keynote, and Pages.

For example, take a look at the FAQ on Apple’s Final Cut Pro page, which explains the difference between the app available to one-time-purchase buyers and those with an ongoing subscription:

“A one-time purchase will still be available, but access to some of the premium content is available only to Apple Creator Studio subscribers. If you already own Final Cut Pro, it will continue to be updated.” Pixelmator Pro subscribers are also the only ones to get access to the new Warp Tool, which lets users twist and shape image layers.

There are no such differences between the one-time-buy and subscription versions of Mainstage and Logic Pro, but several features for Keynote, Pages, and Numbers seem to be available only on the subscription versions.

Apple’s January 13, 2026, press release announcing Creator Studio says, “A subscription also unlocks new premium templates and themes in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.” There’s no word yet as to how many exclusive templates and themes will be offered only to subscribers, nor whether any other features will be locked behind the subscription paywall.