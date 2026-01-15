Rich People Are Getting Dead People’s Fat Injected Into Their Lips and Butts

It’s such a spot-on allegory for the problems of the modern world that it feels almost too on the nose. A little too perfect. A little overwrought. But, if a fascinating yet disturbing feature from Business Insider is to be believed, then rich people are using parts stripped off of dead people to make themselves look younger.

The product is called alloClae, a body filler made from purified fat harvested from deceased donors. Manufactured by Tiger Aesthetics, it’s being used to subtly enhance breasts, hips, buttocks, shoulders, and chests—all without implants, liposuction, or general anesthesia. The pitch selling a cadaver fat injection comes down to less downtime, fewer risks, and the ability to get sculpted to your personalized portrait of perfection in no time.

Videos by VICE

I can already hear horror screenwriters clacking away on their keyboards as they turn this technique into the cause of a global zombie pandemic.

Plastic surgeons told Business Insider that alloClae procedures often take under an hour and are done with local anesthesia. The procedure is supposedly so fast and effective that patients often get it done and are back at work the same day. One executive reportedly took a conference call during her breast procedure and was back at the office shortly after. It’s a cosmetic procedure for high-level C-suite executives who feel they can’t disappear for weeks to recover.

AlloClae’s rise coincides with the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. People who rapidly lose weight thanks to Ozempic and look thinner, sure, but in a distinctly deflated kind of way, since their skin didn’t have enough time to adjust to the sudden and dramatic weight loss. To supplement it, some rich folk are cramming their bodies with dead people’s fat, especially in their lips, hips, and butt.

Specifically, the fat comes from tissue banks that collect abdominal fat from people who donate their bodies to science. Tiger Aesthetics screens and processes the tissue into an FDA-regulated injectable filler. Similar donor-fat products already exist, but alloClae is designed for much larger volumes and body use, not faces.

It’s a procedure almost exclusively for the rich right now, with prices ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, depending on volume. According to Business Insider, surgeons say the man has outpaced supply, with some waiting months for availability.

As for the long-term effects of the stuff, that’s a big? There is no multiyear data available yet, and likely won’t be for a while. So, fill your face and butt with dead people fat at your own risk.