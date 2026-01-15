Happy Thursday!

New day, same moon phase as yesterday…the beloved waning crescent.

Tonight’s moon has around 9% illumination from the sun, losing more light by the minute. As it becomes less and less illuminated, it also becomes more difficult to spot in the sky. Soon, it will seemingly “disappear” entirely from our view.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 15, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Sagittarius, an optimistic, free-spirited sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 15, the moon is 26.64 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of eight phases of the lunar cycle. This week-long phase often triggers a period of self-reflection and restoration. As the lunar cycle draws to an end and the moon loses more illumination from the sun each day, we might find ourselves feeling especially tired or introspective.

According to NASA, right now, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waning crescent moon occurs in the fire sign of Sagittarius, an adventurous, spontaneous sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Sagittarius, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle. Symbolically speaking, it represents a time of rest and preparation for a new cycle ahead. Especially as we move closer to the new moon, we might find ourselves reflecting on the past few weeks and wondering how we might shift our approach in the next cycle.

The waning crescent moon symbolizes restoration and surrender. It’s time to let go of your insecurities, regrets, and old patterns that no longer serve you. That way, you can enter the next cycle refreshed and properly equipped to manifest and work toward your dreams.