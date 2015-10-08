Watch Cat Power Perform Two Songs on ‘Last Call with Carson Daly’

Ever since Cat Power played the ever-loving fuck out of “The Greatest” on Later… with Jools Holland back way back in 2006, we’ve sort of made it a point to tune in whenever she makes a talk show appearance. It was, well, perfect. One of the most beautiful performances of her career. And she didn’t even wear shoes. So we eagerly awaited her Last Call with Carson Daly appearance last night, especially since she’s not currently in any kind of promotion cycle (her most recent album, Sun, was released three years ago). She didn’t have the huge backing band like she did on that Jools Holland performance. Just her and her piano performing “3, 6, 9.” Then she dug way down into 2003’s You Are Free for a performance of “Fool.” Check it out below.