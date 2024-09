In our final episode of Chiraq, we discover what the Nation of Islam thinks about the Chiraq phenomena, then finally get an audience in the court of Almighty Sosa, a.k.a. Chief Keef, a.k.a. young Keith Cozart.

Filmed at his house in the suburbs of Chicago, Keef spends his time whipping doughnuts around the backyard on an ATV. There, we talk to the rapper and meet fellow GBE members who show us what happens when Sosa drops $10,000 on paintball equipment.