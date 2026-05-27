This Tiny Morning Habit Could Be Making Your Whole Workday Feel Worse, According to Experts

I don’t know what it says about my mental health, but getting out of bed each morning is one of the most challenging tasks of my day. Oftentimes, I find myself dreading the inevitable stress that awaits me. From work responsibilities to chronic illness management to navigating the chaos occurring globally, it’s hard just to find the motivation to get up and get out into the world.

Of course, I’m not doing myself any favors by immediately checking social media and scrolling TikTok before even brewing my first cup of coffee.

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Experts call this stressed state the “pre-work overwhelms”—and thankfully, there’s treatment for it. Jackson Parsons of My Duvet Flip outlines small behavior shifts that might help lower your mental overload, deeming it the P.A.U.S.E Method. Here’s how it looks in action.

P – Put Your Phone Down

I knew I was already hurting myself by using my phone to numb my morning stress.

“One of the worst things people can do for their stress levels is immediately reach for their phone the second they wake up,” says Parsons. “The problem is your brain goes from no stimulation to maximum stimulation within seconds. Notifications, emails, group chats, social media, and work messages all have an enormous amount of information for your nervous system to absorb straight away.”

Parsons recommends avoiding your phone for at least 15 minutes after waking. That way, your brain gets some peace before you dive into the day.

A – Avoid Inbox Overload

Here’s a pro tip for you: Don’t check your emails from bed or even during your morning routine. Let yourself ease into the day before bombarding your brain with work stress.

“Checking emails before getting out of bed has become second nature for many professionals,” says Parsons. “It is one of the fastest ways to increase anxiety levels before work. The second you open your inbox, your brain starts scanning for problems. Even one stressful email can completely shift your mood before breakfast.”

As with social media, you’re better off avoiding your inbox until you’re more awake and regulated.

“Many people unknowingly begin the day in a reactive state, immediately choosing other people’s demands before they’ve checked in with themselves,” Parsons adds. “Your inbox should not dictate your emotional state before 8 am.”

U – Unrush Your Morning

I’ve learned that one of the worst habits for my nervous system has been rushing.

“Many professionals unintentionally spend their entire morning rushing. Rushing out of bed. Rushing through coffee. Rushing through skincare. Rushing through email. Rushing into meetings,” says Parsons. “But constant rushing signals stress and danger to the brain. When your body feels hurried from the second you wake up, your nervous system stays in a heightened state all morning.”

Rather than hitting snooze for an hour and delaying your morning routine, try waking earlier so you have time to ease yourself into the day. Let yourself slowly sip your coffee, read a good book, journal, or even do some yoga.

S – Simplify Your To-Do List

One of the most overwhelming experiences is waking up and immediately writing a long, dreadful to-do list.

“Most people wake up already mentally juggling ten different tasks at once, which creates instant overwhelm,” says Parsons. “The brain struggles when everything feels equally urgent. That’s usually why people feel mentally exhausted before they’ve even started working.”

Rather than greeting yourself with a host of responsibilities, Parsons recommends choosing just one priority and centering your day around it. Of course, this doesn’t mean neglecting all your other responsibilities, but rather focusing on the most important to-do item.

“When people know the one thing that genuinely matters most, everything immediately feels more manageable,” he says.

E – Ease Into Work Mode

Treat your morning routine like a sacred, work-free ritual.

“For people working remotely, especially, may have lost the natural transition period that commuting once created,” says Parsons. “People now go straight from bed to laptop in minutes. There’s no separation between home mode and work mode anymore.”

I am certainly one of those people, and I’ve had to actively work against the toxic “hustle culture” idea that you must immediately hop out of bed and log onto your Slack.

“To recreate that transition, build in a small ritual before starting work,” he recommends. “That might be going for a short walk, making coffee properly, listening to a podcast, tidying your workplace, or even changing clothes before logging on. These tiny rituals may seem insignificant, but they psychologically prepare the brain for the workday ahead.”