Epicly Later'd: Chocolate

After ​last week’s heavy episode, it’s time to relax and watch part three, where we cover Kenny Anderson’s rise from a reluctantly sponsored Vegas local to “your favourite skater’s favourite skater”.

We talked with Kenny about learning under Brian Lotti and Chris Miller, riding for Planet Earth until the very end, and how artist Marc Johnson made his mark on Girl and Chocolate. Enjoy!

