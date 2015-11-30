Grab Chris Brown’s New 34-Song Album-Before-the-Album ‘Before the Party’

To celebrate his new album Royalty going on preorder this weekend, Chris Brown opened up the vaults to release 34 whole songs that didn’t make the cut for the record in the form of a free album-before-the-album called Before the Party featuring guest appearances from Rihanna, Pusha T, James Fauntleroy, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Fetty Wap, Wale, and more. These aren’t leftovers or scraps exactly, either. They’re quite accomplished. Song after state-of-the-art song, Before the Party makes you wonder what did make the album, if this is all the stuff that didn’t. Brown notes that a dollar of all Royalty sales go to The Children’s Miracle Network. Good to see the kid trying to do some good for once. Stream and download Before the Party below, and preorder Royalty here.