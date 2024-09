Last night, R&B crooner/living sex god D’Angelo single-handedly charmed the collective pants off a very lucky Apollo Theater audience. To be fair, he was backed by a full band, who did an excellent job of bringing the Voodoo classic to life…but by the end, when D’Angelo cozied up to a keyboard and finished off the song on his own, you can almost hear the panties (and briefs) dropping en masse.

Swoon.