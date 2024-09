Future dropped one of the best albums of the year last week, and isn’t stopping at all. Dej Loaf is someone else who isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as she’s about to drop her new EP #AndThatsTheThing on iTunes tonight. So, it only makes sense that two unstoppable forces collide to make a crazy as fuck collaboration titled “Hey There.” Can these two release an entire project together? #FutureDejLoafHive