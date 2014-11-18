The Digital Love Industry – Trailer

​Soon, virtual reality is going to crash into our lives in a way we never even imagined. Though dating and masturbating have long been commandeered by the web, it’s only been as a kind of middleman. Now we’re nearing the possibility of falling in love with your computer, as meeting your dream partner could be as easy as slipping on Oculus Rift – the most advanced virtual reality headset in the world.

In ‘Digital Love’, VICE investigates how love and sex is faring in the digital age, starting with technology’s notorious bedmate; the adult entertainment industry. We make a pilgrimage to Los Angeles’ erotica mecca, “Porn Valley”, to witness first-hand how virtual reality is scarily close to creating fully interactive porn, before heading to Europe’s sex capital, Amsterdam, as the Dutch enthusiastically enlist the use of “teledildonics” to enhance their long distant relationships.

Along the way we pick apart the digital world’s grip on today’s relationships, as apps and the rise of social media revolutionise dating, while virtual affairs end real life romances and online role playing games go x-rated. Finally, VICE takes a look at a very modern taboo and asks: can man’s relationship with machine ever translate into real life intimacy?

‘Digital Love’ is the first episode in a new VICE series, ‘Love Industries’.

