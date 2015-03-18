Hold Tight, Dizzee’s Coming Home in the Video for “Nutcrackerz”

We’ve had BBK invading the Brits, Novelist on stage with Yeezy, Stormzy spitting bars at the Noisey offices, and now Dizzee Rascal is staking the first of his claims on 2015’s grime takeover, with his self-directed video for “Nutcrackerz”. The track itself, featuring Giggs, dropped a little while back but Dizzee has been teasing the street shoot visuals on Twitter for the past week.

The final result is basically a guided tour of the places that made Giggs and Dizzee’s respective names in Bow and Peckham – shouting out the streets and “unstable geezers” that made them. Despite all of the ‘back to his roots clichés’ we could start throwing at it, the video does genuinely mark the most engaged and explosive Dizzee’s looked in absolute years. He is home, his flow is on point, and James Corden is nowhere to be seen.

“Nutcrackerz” is out via Dizzee’s Dirtee Stank label on April 18th.