Driller Killer

At summer camp, one space robot is drilling his way through the competition.



Writer: Alex Schubert

Storyboard Director: Alex Schubert

Voice Talent: Jon Bailey (https://www.youtube.com/user/jon3pnt0), Maya Erskine, Liz Lee, Beck Bennett, Nick Rutherford, Charley Damski

Animation: Sean Solomon, Garrett Davis, Sean Glaze/LordSpew, Chris Cornwell

Design: Alex Schubert, Matt Marblo, Marcos Cohen, Violet Bruce, Jiyoon Shin, Jenessa Warren

Editor: Nick Reczynski