Here’s an Eminem Vs. Street Fighter Mash-Up Album That’ll Make You Want to Punch Stuff

Sometimes, a mash-up rises above the standard of usual Reddit fodder and becomes something more, something glorious. Whether it’s Young Thug given a disco makeover or Craig David meets Killswitch Engage, occasionally the planets align enough for a weird remix that totally shouldn’t work to actually sound like it was supposed to happen. That is the case with this latest slice of internet pie: a mixtape titled Marshall vs. Capcom.

The concept is simple. Eminem’s vocals layered over various soundtracks from the Street Fighter series. The mixtape, expertly produced by the Otaku Gang, is 15 tracks of lean, glitchy, driven hip-hop that somehow manages to make Eminem sound exciting for the first time since about 2004. Seriously, judging by this version of “Lose Yourself,” maybe 8 Mile would have been a way better movie if B-Rabbit had been going head to head with Blanka at the Forgotten Waterfall, rather than doing rap battles in Detroit. It’s a free download, so go nab this and sonic boom your ears off.