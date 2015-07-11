Future Parties Like a Champ in the “Blow a Bag” Video

As we all prepare our spirits for the impending release of Super Future’s Dirty Sprite 2, the ATLien drops off the video for its surprise single “Blow a Bag.” The clip, directed by Rick Nyce for Free Bands Films (the fact that this is a thing that exists!), delivers everything you need from a Future video—joyous dancing, extravagant bottle popping, beautiful women, hilly California villas, fantastic hats, stacks of money, and gratuitous French Montana and (possibly) Khloe Kardashian. Check out “Blow a Bag” below. Dirty Sprite 2 is out July 17th. Preorder here and glare at the creepy human face hidden in the cover art’s steaming pile of blue and purple goo right here.

Craig is just a throw away. Follow him on Twitter.